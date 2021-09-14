A special night out! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13.

Hailey, 24, wore a black body-hugging YSL gown, while Justin, 27, posed in a classic black suit in honor of this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

This was Justin’s first appearance at the Met Gala in six years, since he previously skipped the 2019 event, which Hailey attended alone.

One year prior, the Arizona native walked the carpet with Shawn Mendes before getting back together with Justin shortly after. Mendes, 23, has since started dating Camila Cabello and they made their own one-of-a-kind appearance at Monday’s event.​

Justin and Hailey, who got married in 2018, made a statement at the New York event following their adorable appearance the previous night at the MTV Video Music Awards. During the Sunday, September 12, show, the singer mentioned the model while accepting a moonman for Artist of the Year.

“I look over here and I see my beautiful wife and I just want to say I love you so much,” the “Peaches” performer gushed on Sunday. Later that night, Justin was seen giving his wife a calf massage while they watched the show.

The pair, who were previously linked from 2015 to 2016, have documented the sweet moments in their marriage on social media over the years. Two years after their 2018 nuptials, a source told Us Weekly that Hailey “loves seeing Justin happy” while he is on stage and that Justin is “very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career.”

Earlier this year, the “Stuck With U” singer reflected on how taking that major step in their relationship wasn’t always easy.

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust,” he revealed to GQ in April. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

The Canada native admitted that although the duo have dealt with their fair share of bumps along the way, he felt it was his “calling” to be a husband to Hailey.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” the “Yummy” crooner noted at the time. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”