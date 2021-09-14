The perfect date night! The long-awaited Met Gala took place on Monday, September 13, serving as the perfect situation for stars to step out with their significant others.

The theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” allowed the stars to go all out. “American designers are at the forefront of conversations around diversity, inclusivity, sustainability, gender fluidity, and body positivity,” Met curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue ahead of the event. “The framework of the show enables us to focus on the younger designers who are engaging thoughtfully and deeply with those ideas.”

The New York City event, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, is always one of the biggest of the year for fashion — and for celebrities to show off their romances.

Although the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 show included multiple A-list couples making their debuts, including Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin. (Sprouse and Reinhart, as well as Mendes and Baldwin, have since split.)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who married in December 2018, have a past with the Met. The duo actually met for the very first time at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”-themed event in 2017, during which they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

Scroll down to see which couples flaunted their love on the 2021 red carpet.