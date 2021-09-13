Fashion’s biggest night has arrived — better late than never, right? After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, stars are flocking to the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, dressed in their finest designer wares to celebrate this year’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The theme was inspired by the question, “who gets to be American?” a question posted by Prabal Gurung at the designer’s tenth-anniversary fashion show in September 2019. “American designers are at the forefront of conversations around diversity, inclusivity, sustainability, gender fluidity, and body positivity,” Met curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue. “The framework of the show enables us to focus on the younger designers who are engaging thoughtfully and deeply with those ideas.”

This year’s event is being hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism,” Vogue said of the announcement. “They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme.”

Keep scrolling for a look at all of the gorgeous gowns, mini dresses, and more from the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet!