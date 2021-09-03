Look Back at Billie Eilish’s Dramatic Style Evolution Through the Years

Bow down! From baggy clothes to bustiers, Billie Eilish is one of the few stars capable of a total transformation in the fashion department.

Regardless of if the 19-year-old superstar is stepping out in designer sets or striking a pose in super sexy lingerie, she’s proved that she has a flair for fashion.

As such, it’s no surprise that Eilish was tapped as a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala, which is set to go down on Monday, September 14. While her whole ensemble is to be determined, a walk down fashion memory lane has assured Us that the “Ocean Eyes” singer will come dressed to impressed.

When she first hit the scene, it was clear that the star was playing by her own rules. She rocked everything from purple space buns to wild patterns and chunky sneakers.

For red carpet events, the “Bad Guy” vocalist gravitates toward oversized silhouettes. From the white tweed Chanel number she sported at the 2020 Oscars to the jacquard-print Gucci look she donned to the 2021 Grammy’s, there’s no question she loves color-coordinated couture.

Her penchant for clothes a few sizes too big attracted a fair share of attention. Eilish addressed her haters in a Calvin Klein campaign circa 2019.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said in a video for the brand. “I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what was underneath.”

Flash forward to 2020 though and Eilish had a surprise brewing in her back pocket. The star, who had become synonymous with her neon green hair, had an image transformation up her sleeve.

“I’m changing it [my hair] after the doc comes out,” she said in a December 2020 Instagram Live, referring to The World’s a Little Blurry. “It will be the end of an era. I’m going to give you a new era.”

And a new era Eilish delivered. In March 2021, the super star basically broke the internet after debuting a platinum blonde hair color via Instagram.

It was later revealed that for the Grammy Awards, which went down earlier that month, the song writer wore a neon green and black wig and a Gucci jacquard-print bucket hat to hide her transformation.

Her “new era” didn’t stop there though. Flash forward to May, and the body positivity proponent sizzled in sexy lingerie for the cover of Vogue UK.

Wearing $81,775 of diamonds courtesy of Jacquie Riche and a pinup-inspired coset by Gucci, the star sent pulses racing with her 180 style transformation.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you’re too be to be wearing, fuck it — if you feel like you look good, you look good,” she said in the interview.

So, in anticipation of Eilish gracing the steps of the Met and to celebrate her out-of-this-world sense of style, keep scrolling to look back at her best fashion looks to date.