The Met Gala may be known as fashion’s biggest night, but it has also become one of the most important events of the year for celebrities looking to make their relationships red carpet-official. And with the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala just days away on Monday, May 6, we’re taking a look back at some of the most high-profile couples who made their romantic debut at the fashionable fete.

Alex Rodriguez has made somewhat of a habit out of confirming his relationship status at the Met. The former baseball slugger walked the 2016 red carpet with his then-girlfriend Anne Wojcicki, which marked their first public appearance together. Just one year later, Rodriguez and the 23andMe founder had called it quits, but he was back at the gala for yet another debut — this time with Jennifer Lopez.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer stunned in a sky blue Valentino gown and her beau looked handsome in a navy blue tux in what turned out to be the first of many red carpets for the now-engaged duo. So, it looks like the second time proved to be the charm for ARod.

The 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” gala was heaven-sent as far as love was concerned. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart ended the “are they?” or “aren’t they?” rumors with their red carpet debut, as did Katharine McPhee and David Foster. Despite welcoming their first child, Stormi, in February 2018, the Met was the first time Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed together. Oh, and then there was the short-lived romance of Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin that seemingly started and ended in the same night.

But perhaps one of the best love stories to emerge on the Met Gala red carpet is that of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The power pair tied the knot in December 2018 but not before meeting for the very first time (!) at the 2017 “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between”-themed event after being dressed by Ralph Lauren. They weren’t technically a couple at the time, but we’d be remiss not to put the lovebirds on the list.

While not every couple who made it red carpet-official at the Met Gala has enjoyed a happily ever after (here’s looking at you, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik and Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs), we’re rounding up some of the sweetest debuts of all time!