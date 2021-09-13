Return of the Biebs! Justin Bieber hit the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards stage with an explosive rendition of two of his hit songs.

The 27-year-old musician descended upon the crowd at Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12, alongside The Kid Laroi to sing their duet, “Stay.” As the Australian crooner, 18, belted out his part, Bieber rocked out on stage wearing a black hoodie and overalls.

The “Baby” singer then proceeded to woo fans — including his wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) who was in the audience — with his verses.

The Kid Laroi gave Justin a hug just moments before blue and purple lights spread across the mountain backdrop and the Canadian crooner switched to singing “Ghost.” The passionate track finished with Justin atop the mountain as fans cheered.

The “Yummy” singer’s New York City performance marked his first time singing at the VMAs in six years. He last appeared on the stage when he belted out “What Do You Mean?” in 2015.

His triumphant return was made even sweeter by the fact that Bieber had the most nominations of any other act this year. He scored a total of seven nods.

Justin, who already had four MTV trophies to his name heading into the show, is up for two of the night’s biggest categories: Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Ahead of his awards show appearance, Amazon Studios announced that singer’s new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, will premiere on Prime Video on October 8. The film, which was produced by Michael D. Ratner, will dive into the musician’s life leading up to his first full concert in three years — his New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the Beverly Hilton’s rooftop in California.

“Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me,” the “Lonely” singer said in a statement on Tuesday, September 7. “Especially during the past year [of the coronavirus pandemic], being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me. This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it’s all here.”

In addition to working on his new documentary — and dropping new music, including March’s “Peaches” — Bieber has made headlines over the past year for his relationship with 24-year-old wife Hailey.

The couple caused a stir in July when Justin shared a photo with the caption, “Mom and dad,” causing some fans to think they were announcing that Hailey was expecting baby No. 1.

However, the model was quick to shut down the pregnancy rumors, commenting, “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” adding a crying laughing emoji.

A source previously told Us Weekly in December 2020 that the pair, who wed for a second time in September 2019, do “want to start a family when the timing is right.” The insider noted that becoming parents has been an “ongoing” discussion for the duo.

For now, the twosome are focused on furthering their careers. Hailey “loves seeing Justin happy” while performing and the “Stuck With U” singer is “very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career,” the source added.