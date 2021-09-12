Top 5

VMAs 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Style

Back and better than ever! The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards has finally arrived and it’s taking place tonight, September 12. Unlike last year’s socially distanced event, the award show’s back at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with a live audience, no less! With the 38th annual ceremony’s return to a single venue, celebs are going extra all out with their glitz and glam.  

Last year’s awards ceremony was complicated, to say the very least. The red carpet was practically non-existent. Just a handful of celebs — including Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, and Lady Gaga — showed up and brought their fashion and beauty A-game.

There was no in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some performances were filmed around New York City, while others were filmed at celebrities’ homes. Perhaps most memorably, stars accepted their Moon Person trophies from their living rooms.

If you’re watching the VMAs at home, it’s airing live on MTV and its digital platforms at 8 p.m. ET. But if you’re just here to find out what the stars wore, keep scrolling to see! And be sure to check back frequently for an updated list of who wore what.

