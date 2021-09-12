The 2021 Video Music Awards are finally here, and, naturally, the stars are diligently prepping to step out on the red carpet. The annual event is taking place tonight, Sunday, September 12, celebrating the best in music videos and pop culture. Leading nominees include Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Ahead of this year’s awards show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, celebs are giving fans a look into their respective getting ready processes. Over the years, their BTS rituals run the gamut from energizing under-eye patches and tightening micro-current skincare tools to fancy, sculpting facials and last-minute lip plumper.

So far this year, Rita Ora posted an Instagram Story prepping her skin for the red carpet in an orange face mask. We’ve also seen Madison Beer share a mirror selfie in front of a vanity full of luxury makeup products, and Jenna Andrews slay in an über-long yin-yang braid.

Keep scrolling to see all the best behind-the-scenes snaps from celebrities and their glam squads.