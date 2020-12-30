Married life has been good to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Days after the 26-year-old made an NSFW comment about his wife’s jaw via Instagram, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly the pair “are doing amazing.”

According to the insider, Justin, 26, and Hailey, 24, are looking toward the future. The pair have plans to start a family but aren’t ready for babies just yet.

“They want to start a family when the time is right, and that [the timing] has been an ongoing discussion,” the source tells Us. “Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him.”

The insider adds that Hailey “loves seeing Justin happy” and that he’s still enjoying performing “while he’s in his prime.” Additionally, Justin is “very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career and would not want to pressure her to settle down until she is ready, even though he wants to have a lot of kids.”

The Grammy winner has been honest about his desire to start a family. Earlier this month, he told Ellen DeGeneres he wanted to have “a little tribe” but said he was OK with “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” noting she “wants to have a few.”

As for a timeline, he noted that “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … and I think that’s OK.”

The pair have also been very open about their relationship. The “Holy” singer gave fans a glimpse into their private life via Instagram on Sunday, December 27.

The Canada native posted a video of himself preparing for his first concert since July 2017. “Preparation….. c u New Year’s Eve,” he captioned the post, teasing the live-streamed event. The Drop the Mic host commented on the pic, writing, “My jaw??? On the floor.” Justin quipped back, “Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest,” which prompted the model to beg her husband to “please go to sleep.”

The risqué comment wasn’t the first time the “Sorry” singer spoke openly about his sex life. He confirmed his single “Yummy” is about Hailey during a January appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It is what it is, right? I’m married!” he shared. The following month, he said during a Q&A in London that he and his wife “like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling. … It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do.”

Justin and Hailey revealed in their March 2019 Vogue cover story that they had waited to have sex until after they married the previous September.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” she said at the time. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman