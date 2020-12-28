Baby, baby, baby, oh! Justin Bieber drove fans wild with a suggestive Instagram comment about his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

The Grammy winner, 26, took to the social media platform on Sunday, December 27, to share a video of himself rehearsing for his first concert since July 2017. In the clip, he belted the chorus of his recent single “Holy” with a few extra ad-libs.

“Preparation…. c u New Year’s Eve,” he captioned the post ahead of the live-streamed event.

In the comments section, Hailey, 24, wrote, “My jaw??? On the floor,” to which Justin replied, “Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.” The model then begged her husband to “please go to sleep.”

The “Love Yourself” singer is no stranger to talking about his sex life. In January, he confirmed suspicions that his comeback single “Yummy” is about Hailey, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “It is what it is, right? I’m married!” One month later, he told fans during a Q&A in London that he and the Drop the Mic cohost “like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling,” adding, “It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do.”

That was not always the case for the couple, however. In their March 2019 Vogue cover story, the Biebers revealed that they had waited until marriage to have sex.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” Hailey said at the time. “I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

Justin, for his part, admitted to the magazine that he had “a legitimate problem with sex” before his union with the TV personality.

The Canada native and Hailey dated from 2015 to 2016 before he rekindled his on-off romance with Selena Gomez. Just months after Justin and the “Rare” singer, 28, split for good in 2018, he proposed to Hailey. They married at a New York City courthouse that September and held a second ceremony in South Carolina the following year with family and friends.

Earlier this month, Justin explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that while he “wants to have a few children,” he and Hailey are waiting until she is ready.

“I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he said. “And I think that’s OK.”