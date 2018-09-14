Hailey Baldwin Denies She Already Married Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin took to Twitter to deny that she is already married to Justin Bieber.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” she tweeted on Friday, September 14.

I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) September 14, 2018

The post comes after a source told Us Weekly and multiple other outlets reported that the 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer wed the 21-year-old model on Thursday, September 13, at a courthouse in New York City.

The couple were spotted getting a marriage license in photos obtained by TMZ. Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette seemingly hinted at their nuptials in a tweet on Friday, September 14. “Love is unconditional,” she wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July, just weeks after rekindling their romance. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Balwin “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.”

The “Baby” crooner proposed while out and about in front of a group of vacationers, were he allegedly told onlookers to put their cellphones away “because something special was about to happen.”

The Arizona beauty gushed over the excitement of the past few months in a sweet Instagram post just days before she tied the knot to her love.

“Kissing goodbye the most perfect summer of my life!!” the she captioned a photo of herself on September 3. “Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what’s next.”

A source exclusively told Us in August that “Justin is really in love with Hailey,” noting that “he loves that she is super chill and down to do anything.”

Another source told Us at the time that the pair “want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family.”

Baldwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, shared his advice for the happy couple in an interview with etalk on September 9. “People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” he said. “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

However, just because the two are now husband and wife, doesn’t mean a bigger celebration won’t happen. Kim Basinger, Baldwin’s aunt, opened up to Us in July where she revealed that the model had already picked out her bridal party.

“Oh, it’ll be fun,” she told Us. “[Hailey’s sister] Alaia [Baldwin] and [cousin] Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

