Oh, young love! Alec Baldwin spoke out for the first time about his niece Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” the Emmy winner, 60, told etalk on Sunday, September 9, at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Public. “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

Alec’s relationship advice for Hailey, 21, and Bieber, 24, hits close to home. “I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids,” he told the Canadian entertainment news show.

“The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family,” he continued. “There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that. If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

The “No Brainer” singer and the model got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas. The couple, who previously dated from 2015 to 2016, rekindled their romance just a few weeks before the proposal.

Alec insisted on Sunday that he is in the dark about Hailey and Bieber’s wedding plans. “I don’t know any details,” he said. “I know nothing!”

The Saturday Night Live star’s brother Billy Baldwin previously shared similar advice for the pair. “Please enjoy your engaged life. Please enjoy your married life,” he told etalk in July. “You’re 21; you have the rest of your life to have kids.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Bieber wants to move back to his native Canada with his fiancée. “Justin is really in love with Hailey,” a source told Us. “He loves that she is super chill and down to do anything. Hailey has calmed Justin down a lot, and she has changed him as a man. He thinks she is his forever and considers her his best friend and soulmate.”

