Keeping it in the family. Hailey Baldwin received some sound advice on her engagement to Justin Bieber from a very familiar face: her uncle Billy Baldwin.

“I did give her one bit of advice. I said, ‘I met Chynna [Phillips] when I was 27, and I got married at 33 and I became a father at 37. … You don’t have to follow that timetable at all, but you’re 21,’” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star, 55, said on the Canadian entertainment news show ETALK on Friday, July 27. “I said, ‘Please enjoy your engaged life. Please enjoy your married life. You’re 21; you have the rest of your life to have kids.’”

Billy said he recently texted Hailey about her “cool” engagement. “My niece broke the internet,” he gushed.

Though the couple have yet to set a wedding date, the Flatliners actor is positive the guest list will include plenty of A-listers. “We could just invite [my] family and there would be enough celebrities,” he said. “Our children, their mother is Chynna Phillips. Their father is Billy Baldwin, one of the Baldwin brothers. Their uncle is Alec Baldwin. The aunt is Kim Basinger. Their grandparents are The Mamas and The Papas. … That’s gotta be 200 million records sold and 10 Grammy awards right there.”

As for which member of the family would emcee the nuptials? “Well, my brother [Alec] has hosted Saturday Night Live like 20 times, so I’m sure he would probably do a great job,” Billy said.

Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas. The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016 and rekindled their romance just a few weeks before the proposal. They have been nearly inseparable ever since.

“He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection,” a source close to the Drop the Mic cohost later told Us exclusively. “They have been in love for a very long time.”

Hailey was previously linked to Shawn Mendes, though they both insisted their relationship was purely platonic. Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 until this March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!