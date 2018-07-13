Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin just a few weeks after they reconciled their romance, but even during their time apart, they always had a special place in each other’s hearts.

“It’s crazy how fast it happened but when you know, you know. They’re so excited,” a source close to the model tells Us Weekly exclusively of the couple’s engagement. “He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection. They have been in love for a very long time.”

Part of Bieber and Baldwin’s connection stems from their faith. “They both go to the same church and they have the same beliefs,” the source says. “That’s very important to them.”

The “Friends” singer, 24, proposed to the Drop the Mic cohost, 21, on Saturday, July 8, while vacationing in the Bahamas. They previously dated from 2015 to 2016. Us broke the news in early June that they were “hooking up” again.

“This is the person Hailey wants to marry,” the source tells Us. “This is the person she’s always wanted to be with.”

Bieber confirmed the engagement news via Instagram on Monday, July 9. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!”

Baldwin later tweeted, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

A source close to Stephen Baldwin’s daughter previously told Us that the lovebirds — who were all smiles while out to dinner in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, July 12 — are already “discussing having a very small wedding.” The pal added, “They want something private, intimate. Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

