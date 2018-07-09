She’s on top of the world! Hailey Baldwin spoke out two days after her engagement to Justin Bieber — and it’s safe to say she’s beyond thrilled at her new title of fiancée.

The 21-year-old model penned a sweet message to Twitter on Monday, July 9, just one day after Us Weekly confirmed that the “Sorry” singer, 24, popped the question in the Bahamas.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The tweet comes shortly after Bieber confirmed their happy news in an emotional post on Instagram.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” the “What Do U Mean” crooner wrote alongside two black-and-white pics of the couple. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!”

He added: “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

Following the proposal, Baldwin was spotted rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand. The newly minted fiances — who dated 2015 to 2016 — rekindled their romance in June.

