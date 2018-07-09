Justin Bieber is smitten! The singer confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin with a lengthy Instagram post about their future together.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple on Monday, July 9. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!”

“You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!!” the “Love Yourself” crooner continued. “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!’ This is the year of favor!!!!”

Ariana Grande, who defended Bieber’s quick engagement after the news broke, was quick to comment on the post, writing, “Hoooooraaaaaaaaaaaaaaay omg.” Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer was engaged to Pete Davidson after a few weeks of dating. Kylie Jenner also liked the post.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 8, that Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, during their recent romanic getaway in the Bahamas. Later that day, the model was spotted wearing a large diamond ring.

After dating from 2015 to 2016, Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance last month. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair, who had stayed “best friends,” had started “hooking up again.” The twosome were first spotted together in Miami, Florida, with friends on June 8 after his March split from his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

