Love is the answer. Ariana Grande took to Twitter on Sunday, July 8, to respond to a fan who joked about her quick engagement to Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber‘s speedy proposal to Hailey Baldwin.

“First ariana get engaged to pete Davidson now Justin bieber to hailey Bladwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” a fan joked about the entertainment executive, who manages both the “Love Yourself” singer and Grande, after news broke on Sunday about Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives …… right …. ? and that scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness ?” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, replied in a since-deleted tweet. “Love is lit. s—t happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it.”

As reported earlier on Sunday, Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, in the Bahamas on Saturday, July 7, less than a month after Us Weekly broke the news that the pair — who previously dated from 2015 to 2016 — were hooking up again. A source close to the model confirmed the happy news, telling Us that Baldwin “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.”

TMZ reports that the “Where Are U Now” crooner popped the question in front of a crowd at a Bahamian resort after his security guards told everyone to put away their phones “because something special was about to happen.”

Grande and Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 24, got engaged in June, just weeks after Us confirmed that the pair were an item.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!