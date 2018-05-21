Ariana Grande is casually dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual,” a source told Us on Monday, May 21. “It just started.”

Bossip first reported that Grande, 24, was dating the comedian on Friday, May 18, and now a different source tells Us that the pair was spotted together at a restaurant a week prior to that. The insider said: “Ariana was hanging out with Pete and his mom at the SNL afterparty at Zuma on May 12.”

“Ariana is very happy,” the source added.

The singer recently announced that her two-year relationship with Mac Miller had ended. An insider also revealed to Us that they split in April. “Ariana and Mac officially broke up after Coachella weekend, but ultimately the relationship had been over long before,” the source told Us. “Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn’t a good relationship for her.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, didn’t announce the breakup until earlier this month via a post on her Instagram Story. “Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the plant Malcolm McCormick,” the songstress wrote on May 10, alongside a photo of herself and the rapper, 26. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

She continued: “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Meanwhile, Davidson, 24, split from his girlfriend Cazzie David after two years of dating, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 16. A source told Us that “there’s a chance they’ll get back together.”

The SNL star discussed the breakup during his appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Complex show Open Late on Wednesday. “We’re not together anymore,” Davidson revealed. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

When Rosenberg asked if he would be fine after the split, Davidson said: “Yeah, probably.”

