If you love someone, set them free? Ariana Grande opened up about her boyfriend of nearly two years, Mac Miller, hours after the news of their breakup broke.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the plant Malcolm McCormick,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 10, alongside a photo of herself and the rapper, 26, cuddling.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” she continued. “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

She added: “I can’t wait to know you and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that the musicians called it quits. TMZ reports that their works schedules are to blame for the end of their romantic relationship.

Grande and Miller were first linked in August 2016 after they were spotted kissing at Japanese eatery Katsu-Ya in Los Angeles and attending the MTV Video Music Awards together.

The Nickelodeon alum opened up about Miller, whom she first met in 2013 when they collaborated on the song “The Way,” in Cosmopolitan magazine last year.

“I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent,” she said in March 2017 “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

