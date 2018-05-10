Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Split After Nearly Two Years of Dating

It’s over. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have split after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

According to TMZ, the pair called it quits when their work schedules became too busy. Despite going their separate ways, they remain close friends.

Grande, 24, and Miller, 26, first sparked speculation that they were an item when they were photographed kissing at Japanese eatery Katsu-Ya in L.A.’s Encino neighborhood in August 2016. She would go on to bring him as her plus-one to the MTV Video Music Awards days later.

Three years earlier, the stars collaborated on “The Way” in 2013. “I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent,” Grande told Cosmopolitan magazine last year. “We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

She added: “I’ve never looked at love as something that I need to complete me. I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete. You can still celebrate and be totally obsessed with each other, but I want to feel a hundred percent myself so that I can love that person better.”

The “Side to Side” singer attended the Met Gala in NYC solo on Monday night.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!