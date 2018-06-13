Back on! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seeing each other again — and according to a source, their reunion is not that shocking to those closest to them!

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The confirmation comes just days after the former flames were seen getting close in Miami, Florida. The pair — who dated from 2015 to 2016 — were spotted hanging out at the W South Beach with friends on Friday, June 8. According to an eyewitness, the two had a “low-key night” and the next day, they were seen getting cozy on a hotel balcony. Baldwin, 21, and the “Love Yourself” singer later attended a VOUS church conference before heading out to a romantic dinner at Casa Tua.

“Justin [put] his arm around Hailey throughout the night. [They] didn’t shy away from the crowd or onlookers,” the onlooker told Us of their date night, noting that the pair were holding hands when they left together at about 3:20 a.m.

Bieber, 24, previously described Baldwin as “someone I really love” in an interview with GQ in 2016, where he openly wondered whether she was the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that,” he told the magazine. “It’s so hard … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

While the model was once linked to singer Drake and most recently, Shawn Mendes, Bieber was previously involved with on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez. The “Sorry” crooner reportedly reached out to Baldwin in December 2017 while he was dating Gomez, which wasn’t received well by the 13 Reasons Why executive producer. Their brief conversation led to Bieber and Gomez entering couple’s counseling.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2018 that the “Wolves” singer and Bieber had once again parted ways.

