A lightning fast love! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have had many sweet moments during their one month of dating and they’re now on the road to marriage.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, 24, and the Saturday Night Live star, 26, are engaged, multiple source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 11.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one source tells Us. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Since confirming their relationship in May, Grande and Davidson have posted many sweet photos together and exchanged flirty messages in their Instagram comments. Most recently, the duo teased each other about having kids.

Scroll down to relive the “Dangerous Woman” singer and the comedian’s whirlwind romance: