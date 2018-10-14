Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split, End Their Engagement After Four Months

It’s over! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have ended their engagement after just four months, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It happened this weekend,” a source tells Us. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

TMZ reported on Sunday, October 14, that the couple split over the weekend, with the singer and the Saturday Night Live star acknowledging that is was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, and the comedian, 24, got engaged in June after only a few weeks of dating, with Grande showing off a huge $100,000 diamond ring.

Davidson soon moved into his fiancee’s multimillion-dollar NYC apartment and the pair weren’t shy about documenting their love, sharing messages on social media and getting several tattoos dedicated to each other. Grande even recording a song for her new album named after her love.

The split comes as Grande has been going through a difficult time in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. The rapper, who dated Grande for almost two years until their split in May, died at the age of 26 of a suspected drug overdose on September 7.

Grande pulled out of a scheduled SNL appearance at the end of September and canceled a planned performance at a cancer benefit in L.A. honoring her manager Scooter Braun’s wife on Saturday, October 13.

Her rep announced in September that she was taking time off in the wake of her ex’s death, and as she continues to suffer anxiety after 22 people were killed and hundreds injured by a terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, in May 2017.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her rep said in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

