They’re all in! Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have expressed their love for each other with several meaningful tattoos.

The couple, who got engaged in June after weeks of dating, have taken permanent measures to profess their feelings. Aside from the ink, Davidson, 24, and Grande 25, recently moved into a luxury New York City condo together and have been seemingly inseparable since news of their relationship broke.

Scroll down to see all the tattoos they’ve gotten during their relationship!