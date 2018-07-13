A permanent reminder of their love. Ariana Grande now has a sixth tattoo, and it’s pretty convincing that her latest ink is inspired by her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

The “God Is a Woman” singer’s manicurist shared a photo of Grande’s Chanel-inspired nail art on Thursday, July 12. Fans noticed a new tattoo on the ring finger of the 25-year-old’s left hand, directly above her engagement ring. While the ink is tiny, it appears to say “Pete” in cursive lettering.

Fans debated on Twitter about what the tattoo said. Then, Grande stepped in to seemingly clarify, liking a tweet that declared, “definitely pete.”

According to Page Six, the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress now has six tattoos inspired by the Saturday Night Live star, 24. The couple share matching cloud ink as well as tattoos that read “REBORN” and “H2GKMO,” which stands for “Honest to God, knock me out,” one of her favorite expressions. Grande also boasts Davidson’s father’s firefighter badge number — he died on 9/11 during the Twin Tower attacks in New York City — on the top of her left ankle. Ink on her rib cage that says “always” looks to be in fiancé’s handwriting.

Tattoo artist John Mesa told Page Six that he warned Davidson about getting inked before making things with Grande official. “I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” he said in June. “[But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Earlier this week, the comedian accompanied Grande to her performance at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day Event in Brooklyn, and the pair shared an intimate date night. “Pete and Ariana had dinner at Ludlow House,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They were at a table with two other male friends and were laughing a lot. Ariana put her head on Pete’s shoulder a lot.”

The Scream Queens alum sent fans into a frenzy on Friday, July 13, with the premiere of her music video for “God Is a Woman,” in which she cradles an animated baby bump, leading some to wonder if she and the comedian are expecting.

Us exclusively broke the news on June 11 that Grande and Davidson are engaged after just a few weeks of dating.

