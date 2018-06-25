John Mesa doesn’t want his famous friend to make a Grande-sized mistake! Mesa, the co-owner of the No Idols Tattoo Shop in New York City, says he tried to warn pal Pete Davidson against getting inked under the influence of infatuation, but the Saturday Night Live actor ignored his advice and got two tattoos in honor of fiancée Ariana Grande.

Mesa tells the New York Post‘s Page Six that Davidson called him on May 18 about covering up a tattoo of ex Cazzie David’s face on his forearm. “So I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees],” the tattoo artist explained. “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Indeed, by the time Mesa saw Davidson again, the SNL breakout had already decorated his right thumb with the initials AG and added a behind-the-ear tattoo of the rabbit ears Grande wears on her Dangerous Woman album cover.

And on June 18, exactly a month later after his phone call to Mesa, Davidson brought Grande to the tattoo shop. The comedian got the word “reborn” tattooed on his hand. His soon-to-be wife got a hand tattoo of the acronym H2GKMO, a reference to her favorite phrase: “Honest to God, knock me out.”

For his part, Mesa says he was impressed by the couple’s connection. “They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together,” he observes. “It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

