Truly magical! Ariana Grande showed off her reported $93,000 engagement ring from Pete Davidson on a Disneyland ride after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the duo is engaged after a few weeks of dating.

The couple were all smiles on their trip to the amusement park on Monday, June 11, the same day multiple sources exclusively told Us that the new couple are planning a walk down the aisle. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star also packed on the PDA between rides.

Scroll through the see the photos of the future spouses:

