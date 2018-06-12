Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Head to Disneyland After Engagement News

Where do you go after getting engaged? The Happiest Place on Earth, of course! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson headed to the amusement park in Anaheim, California, hours after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that they are set to tie the knot.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, shared some grainy video footage from their late-night outing via Instagram Story on Monday, June 11. “Another take,” she captioned a clip of her husband-to-be in a ride with her. “I really like this one.”

Grande and Davidson, 24, have decided to take the next step in their relationship after just a few weeks of dating. However, they plan on having a long engagement.

“They are a perfect it. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive,” one source told Us. “They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media and they are in very in love.”

A second insider adds that the couple told partygoers at Robert Pattinson’s birthday bash over the weekend that they are engaged.

Grande hosted and performed on SNL in March 2016. She recently split with Mac Miller after two years of dating. Davidson, meanwhile, was last linked to Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David.

