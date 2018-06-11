Ariana Grande is in love and she’s not afraid to show it! The pop star seemingly showed off her engagement ring from Pete Davidson at Wango Tango nearly one week before Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the news.

Grande, 24, flaunted the sparkler on June 2 while posing for a photo with Ryan McKenna, the Super Bowl selfie kid. Five days later, the “Dangerous Woman” songstress sported the ring while attending Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts album listening party in Santa Clarita, California. Grande also briefly revealed the piece of jewelry during an interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy before quickly covering it with her jacket.

The singer also turned heads on Monday, June 11, for liking fan tweets about her engagement.

Earlier on Monday, Us broke the news that Grande and Davidson, 24, are taking the next step in their relationship after a few weeks of dating.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one source told Us, noting that the duo’s friends “are really excited and supportive.”

A second insider added that the Victorious alum and the Saturday Night Live star “are looking froward to a very long engagement.”

The news comes nearly one month after Us confirmed that the pair have been “casually” seeing each other. They confirmed the relationship on May 31 with a Harry Potter-inspired Instagram post, and since then, they have exchanged a series of flirtatious messages and photos on social media.

Grande split from her boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, weeks before starting her romance with Davidson. As for the comedian, he split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Cazzie David in May after two years together.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!