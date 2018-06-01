She isn’t letting a breakup bring her down. Cazzie David returned to Instagram on Friday, June 1, just a little over a month after news of her split from ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson — and she brought her humor.

In the midst of Davidson’s headline-making new relationship with singer Ariana Grande, David poked fun pretending she was clueless.

“Been in Africa,” the 24-year-old Eighty-Sixed creator wrote alongside a picture of herself in a safari jeep. “What’d I miss ??”

And commenters couldn’t help but jump at the opportunity to express their love for her. “Omg living for this,” one follower wrote. Another added: “Hahaha expected nothing less from our queen.”

As previously reported, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in May that David and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star had ended their relationship after two years of dating. Though one insider added that, “there’s a chance they get back together,” it appears Davidson has since moved on and is in a full-blown relationship with Grande, 24.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 21 that Davidson and the popstar were in an item. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual,” a source told Us at the time. “It just started.”

However, since the news broke, the two have seemingly been inseparable, even confirming their relationship in a Harry Potter-themed Instagram picture on May 30. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson captioned a photo of the two wearing matching outfits from the famous book and movie series.

The following day, the two showed a bit of PDA in a photo posted to Grande’s Instagram account where the comedian can be seen with his arms wrapped around her and sweetly kissing her on the head.

“I thought u into my life,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer captioned the photo. “Woah! Look at my mind.”

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Grande was linked to Mac Miller before the two split in May after two years of dating.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!