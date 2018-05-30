For the love of Harry Potter! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson made their relationship Instagram official with the help of the famous book and movie series on Wednesday, May 30.

“the chamber of secrets has been opened …” the SNL star, 24, captioned an Instagram photo of the duo wearing matching Harry Potter robes. While the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, also 24, sported a Slytherin sweatshirt underneath her robe, Davidson appears to be team Gryffindor.

Grande was quick to comment on the post, writing, “u tryna slytherin (I’m deleting my account now).”

While this is the first official photo of the pair since Us Weekly exclusively on May 21 that they are dating, Grande and Davidson have exchanged flirty comments on the social media platform and the Nickelodeon alum shared a photo of their hands roasting marshmallows over Memorial Day weekend.

“Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual. It just started,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Ariana is very happy.”

Grande and Davidson both recently ended two-year long relationships with their respective significant others. While Grande announced her split from Mac Miller via Instagram on May 10, Us Weekly confirmed on May 16 that the comedian and his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David had called it quits too.

Less than a week after news of his relationship with Grande broke, Davidson clapped back against trolls who suggested he shouldn’t date the singer because of his battle with borderline personality disorder.

“normally i wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f—k you. but i been hearing a lot of ‘people with bpd can’t be in relationships’ talk. i just wanna let you know that’s not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on May 25. “just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. it also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic … mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. there’s kids out there killing them selves. and it’s f—king horrific. for all those struggling i want you to know that i love you and i understand you and it is going to be okay. that’s all. love to everyone else.”

