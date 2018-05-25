Pete Davidson has love on the brain. The Saturday Night Live star shared a sweet message to his new girlfriend, Ariana Grande, on Instagram on Thursday, May 24, after penning a candid note about dating with a mental illness.

Davidson, 24, commented “hey cutie u up” with four heart-eye emojis on a photo of Grande, 24, at a Pittsburgh Steelers game that the NFL team’s wide receiver Antonio Brown posted on his account. Brown, 29, appeared to flirt with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer in his caption, writing, “You still welcome @stellers game baby @arianagrande #Boomin.”

The comedian’s comment came just hours after he slammed trolls who suggested that he shouldn’t date Grande because of his battle with borderline personality disorder.

“normally i wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f—k you. but i been hearing a lot of ‘people with bpd can’t be in relationships’ talk. i just wanna let you know that’s not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday night. “just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. it also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic.”

Davidson went on to encourage other people with mental illnesses to “seek help” because “it has changed my life for the better.” He concluded, “mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. there’s kids out there killing them selves. and it’s f—king horrific. for all those struggling i want you to know that i love you and i understand you and it is going to be okay. that’s all. love to everyone else.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this week that the Grammy nominee and the Wild ‘N Out star are casually dating. The news came soon after Grande’s split from Mac Miller and Davidson’s breakup with Cazzie David.

The “Into You” songstress later clapped back at a troll on Twitter who criticized her for quickly moving on from what Grande called a “toxic relationship” with Miller, 26, to Davidson.

