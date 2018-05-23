Burn! Ariana Grande had a fiery response to a Twitter troll who criticized her for quickly moving on from her longtime relationship with ex Mac Miller to her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, tweeted on Wednesday, May 23, when the troll wrote that Grande “dumped [Miller] for another dude after he poured his heart out” on his 2016 album, The Divine Feminine.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande continued, referencing Miller’s recent DUI arrest. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s–t together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that.”

She went on to write that the ups and downs of her romance with the “Dang!” rapper, 26, were “hard” and “scary,” but that she “will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Several fans praised Grande for her candor, which prompted the Twitter troll to apologize in a lengthy tweet of his own. “thank you for hearing me,” she replied in a second tweet. “i appreciate your response v much. sending u love.”

thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. ☁️ sending u love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2018

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Grammy nominee and Miller had called it quits after nearly two years together. She later opened up about the amicable breakup on her Instagram Story, calling the MC “one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.”

Days later, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Grande is now dating Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 24, who recently split from his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David. “It’s casual. It just started,” a source told Us of the new romance, while another insider added, “Ariana is very happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!