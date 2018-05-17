Mac Miller was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges in the early hours of Thursday, May 17, Us Weekly confirms.

Los Angeles Police Department officer Rosario Herrera tells Us that the “Dang!” rapper, 26, allegedly hit a utility pole with his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon around 1 a.m. and knocked it down. He and two passengers reportedly fled the scene on foot. The responding officers ran the license plate number on Miller’s SUV and found his address.

The police then went to Miller’s home, where they said he confessed to drunk driving and fleeing the scene. He was taken to a local jail, where he reportedly still remains. His bail was set at $15,000.

The news comes one week after Miller (real name Malcolm McCormick) and Ariana Grande called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, opened up about the amicable breakup in a message posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 10.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet malcolm mccormick,” Grande captioned a photo of herself cuddling with the MC. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!!”

