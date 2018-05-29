How Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson Celebrated Memorial Day Together

First holiday together? Check! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson cozied up together by the fire while celebrating Memorial Day Weekend together.





The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, shared a photo of the couple roasting marshmallows together on her Instagram Story on Monday, May 28.

Grande kept warm with a sweatshirt as they sat next to a plate of chocolate and graham crackers. Although they didn’t show their faces, fans were quick to point out Davidson’s visible arm tattoos.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this month that Grande is dating the Saturday Night Live star, 24. “Ariana and Pete are dating and it’s casual. It just started,” a source told Us. “Ariana is very happy.”

The news of their relationship broke two weeks after Grande confirmed her split from Mac Miller and Us broke the news that Davidson split from girlfriend Cazzie David. Both couples dated for two years.



Davidson, meanwhile, hasn’t kept quiet about their new romance. The actor, who recently called Grande a “cutie” on social media, slammed trolls who suggested he shouldn’t date her because of his battle with borderline personality disorder.

“Normally i wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f—k you. but i been hearing a lot of ‘people with bpd can’t be in relationships’ talk. i just wanna let you know that’s not true,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on May 24. “just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. it also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic.”

He continued: “Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them. And I encourage those who struggle to seek help as well it has changed my life for the better.”

