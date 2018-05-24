Ariana Grande is lovin’ and livin’ and turnin’ up the heat on her relationship with new beau Pete Davidson.

The 24-year-old pop singer left a sweet smiley face emoji on the SNL star’s latest Instagram photo on Thursday, May 24. Shortly after, Davidson commented a heart-eye emoji on Grande’s photo showcasing her bee tattoo, a symbol for the horrific bombing that took place at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England, and cost 22 people their lives.

Although the newly minted couple just started dating, they’re not trying to hide their romance from fans. Their flirty social media exchange comes one day after Grande shut down a Twitter troll who shamed her for moving on so quickly after splitting from longtime boyfriend Mac Miler earlier this month.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship … I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner wrote of Miller’s recent DUI arrest. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

After calling it quits with the “My Favorite Part” rapper, Grande called him “one of [her] best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet” in a heartfelt Instagram Story post. Days later, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Bang Bang” singer moved on with Davidson, who recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David.

“It’s casual. It just started,” noted one insider. Added another: “Ariana is very happy.”

