One year ago, on Tuesday, May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber carried out an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The blast, that detonated after the show concluded, killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

Grande, 24, marked the anniversary with an emotional tweet that included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester, on Tuesday, May 22.

“Thinking of you all today and every day,” wrote the pop singer. “I love you with all of me and am sending you all the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

The former Nickelodeon star returned to Manchester on June 2, 2017, less than two weeks after the tragedy to help the city heal with a benefit concert. She was joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and many more.

An emotional Grande opened up to Time magazine earlier this month about the horrific attack. “There are so many people who have suffered much loss and pain,” she told the publication. “The processing part is going to take a forever.”

She continued: “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”

Grande revealed that a day doesn’t go by where she doesn’t think of the tragedy and those affected. “I wish there was more than I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about,” she said. “Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come, and it’s still very painful.”

The entertainer dropped “No Tears Left to Cry” in April. It was the first track she has released since the Manchester bombing. She opened the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with an electrifying performance of the single.

