Packing on the PDA! Ariana Grande sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a photo cozying up to new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 24-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 31, to post the pic of herself leaning into Davidson, 24, as he kissed her forehead. “I thought u into my life,” Grande captioned the sweet snapshot. “Woah! Look at my mind.”

One day earlier, the newly minted couple made headlines for confirming their relationship via Instagram in quite the pun-y way. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” the SNL star wrote on Wednesday, May 30, alongside a picture of the pair wearing matching Harry Potter outfits.

Grande and Davidson have been seemingly inseparable since their relationship was revealed on May 21. The duo recently spent Memorial Day Weekend together roasting marshmallows and cuddling close by the fire. They’ve also frequently been flirting on social media, leaving cute comments on each other’s photos.

In light of her new romance, Grande has faced backlash for moving on so quickly following her from longtime boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this month. The “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner clapped back at her critics via Twitter on May 23, explaining why she felt the need to end her “toxic relationship.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she tweeted, referencing Miller’s recent DUI arrest. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed of this balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

Meanwhile, Davidson split from his ex-girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David, in March.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!