Super Bowl

Best Memes of the Selfie Kid From Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance 

By

The selfie kid from Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance was the real winner on Super Bowl Sunday! A 13-year-old boy named Ryan McKenna took the Internet by a storm on Sunday, February 4, when he snapped a photo with the “Filthy” singer during his Super Bowl LII set.

ryan-mckenna-justin-timberlake selfie kid
Ryan McKenna with Justin Timberlake Courtesy Ryan McKenna

“There was a Super Bowl halftime lady and she, like, said that we were in a special section,” McKenna explained during a Monday, February 5, appearance on Good Morning America about Timberlake going through the crowd during his performance. “He just came up, and I just, like, jumped right in there with him. And he stopped right in our row so it was perfect.”

He continued, “I had a video going and my phone shut off. That’s why I was on my phone. And I love him, because he’s, like, my favorite singer, and I had to get the selfie with him … Immediately right after, my phone just exploded.”

“It was definitely a great opportunity,” McKenna added. “This was insane, like this was crazy that I got to meet him and get a picture with him, because he’s awesome.”

Social media couldn’t help but turn the viral moment into a meme:

“When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid,” one fan tweeted.

“Oh, that’s what he was looking at! #selfiekid,” another user captioned a tweet joking that the selfie kid was googling “Who is Justin Timberlake” during the show.

One meme read, “Dude, I just met Branch from Trolls.”

“What #selfiekid was really doing,” a fan wrote alongside a picture of the lyrics to Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”   

Scroll through to see other reactions to McKenna’s selfie with JT:

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!