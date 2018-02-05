The selfie kid from Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance was the real winner on Super Bowl Sunday! A 13-year-old boy named Ryan McKenna took the Internet by a storm on Sunday, February 4, when he snapped a photo with the “Filthy” singer during his Super Bowl LII set.

“There was a Super Bowl halftime lady and she, like, said that we were in a special section,” McKenna explained during a Monday, February 5, appearance on Good Morning America about Timberlake going through the crowd during his performance. “He just came up, and I just, like, jumped right in there with him. And he stopped right in our row so it was perfect.”

He continued, “I had a video going and my phone shut off. That’s why I was on my phone. And I love him, because he’s, like, my favorite singer, and I had to get the selfie with him … Immediately right after, my phone just exploded.”

“It was definitely a great opportunity,” McKenna added. “This was insane, like this was crazy that I got to meet him and get a picture with him, because he’s awesome.”

Social media couldn’t help but turn the viral moment into a meme:

“When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid,” one fan tweeted.

When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y — Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018

“Oh, that’s what he was looking at! #selfiekid,” another user captioned a tweet joking that the selfie kid was googling “Who is Justin Timberlake” during the show.

One meme read, “Dude, I just met Branch from Trolls.”

“What #selfiekid was really doing,” a fan wrote alongside a picture of the lyrics to Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Scroll through to see other reactions to McKenna’s selfie with JT:

Star of the #SBLII halftime. Kid who isn't quite sure what to do with his phone, Timberlake dancing 3 feet away and 100m watching. pic.twitter.com/8My9eYg8CN — John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) February 5, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!