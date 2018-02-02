In honor of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, Us Weekly looks back at the most memorable Super Bowl commercials of the last decade.

Best Buy Super Bowl XLVII

Amy Poehler lent her comic talents to Best Buy’s “Asking Amy” ad in 2013. “What’s LTE? Is it contagious? What makes a smart TV so smart? What’s the cloud? Are we in the cloud right now?” were among the many hilarious questions Poehler asked the helpful employee during her trip to the electronics store.

No More Super Bowl XLIX

The NFL’s domestic violence partner, No More, aired the first Super Bowl commercial addressing domestic violence and sexual assault in 2015. The chilling ad was effective and encouraged viewers to take the pledge to help domestic violence.

T-Mobile Super Bowl XLIX

Kim Kardashian starred as a “Famous Person” in the phone company’s 2015 ad. “Each month millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by wireless companies. Tragic,” the reality star said sarcastically. “Data you paid for that could be used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations and my outfits, sadly all lost.”

Old Spice Super Bowl XLIV

“The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” Old Spice commercial introduced Isaiah Mustafa as the “Old Spice Man.” The actor went on to star in numerous funny ads for the company.

Budweiser Super Bowl XLVIII

Too cute! Budweiser’s 2014 commercial, “Puppy Love,” proved that a dog is not just a man’s best friend, but also a horse’s! The Clydesdale and the pup even helped form a love connection between their owners.

Dorito’s Super Bowl XLIII

Doritos’ 2009 ”Magic Ball” ad had everyone laughing when an employee tells his coworker he has a “mystical ball” that gives him the ability to tell the future. He later throws the ball through the vending machine, and his wish is granted.

Snickers Super Bowl XLIV

Betty White appeared in Snicker’s “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” ad in 2010. A young man’s friends told him he was playing football like the legendary comedian, and he wasn’t himself again until he snacked on the famous candy bar.

Tide to Go Super Bowl XLII

Tide’s first Super Bowl commercial, “Talking Stain,” was a hit in 2008. During a man’s job interview, the animated coffee stain on his button-down shirt steals the spotlight by yelling over his answers.

Chrysler Super Bowl XLVI

All the feels. Chrysler pulled on America’s heartstrings in 2012 with their “It’s Halftime in America” ad featuring Clint Eastwood. The commercial aimed to motivate Americans and the car industry to rebound after the recession.

Honda Super Bowl XLVI

Nostalgia alert! Matthew Broderick recreated his iconic role as Ferris Bueller in the ‘80s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for Honda’s 2012 ad when he called in sick from work. The actor even joined a parade!

