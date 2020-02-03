Super Bowl Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and More By Us Weekly Staff February 2, 2020 Christian Petersen/Getty Images 22 Super Bowl Halftime Performers Through the Years: Bey, Katy, Janet and More! Check out all of the brilliant past Super Bowl halftime show performers! In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube! More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News