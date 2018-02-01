Super Bowl Drink and Snack Recipes for Your Game Day Party

Game on! If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party, you’re in luck: Us Weekly has rounded up some delicious recipes for snacks and cocktails that’ll sure to be a hit at your shindig. From Andrew Zimmern‘s tater tots to a Bloody Maria that could also perk you up the next day, try out the below for some truly delicious treats.

Perhaps kick things off with a refreshing beverage that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (above) from Vanderpump Rules shared with Us:

Lemon Shandy

Ingredients

1 cup fresh lemon juice

2/3 cup of honey

3/4 cup Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy (or substitute)

1 cup chilled ginger beer (Bundaberg and Goslings are two of our favorites)

4 12 oz American Pilsners

Candied lemon slices (see below recipe) and mint leaves for garnish

Combine lemon juice and honey into a saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat and stir. Once you’ve created this new mixture, transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Combine the lemon and honey mixture, ginger beer and apple brandy, and transfer to an ice-filled punch bowl. Slowly add your beers to the bowl so as not to overflow with carbonation. The more beer you add, the less sweet the punch will be.

Garnish your bowl and/or glasses with candied round lemon slices.

Candy lemon slices:

Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2-3 lemons, sliced to 1/8-inch thickness

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat and add lemon slices in a single layer. Simmer over medium-low heat for 15 minutes uncovered, gently flipping once or twice. Transfer the lemon slices to a wire cooling rack or waxed paper and let cool.

The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.