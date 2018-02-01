Super Bowl Drink and Snack Recipes for Your Game Day Party

Game on! If you’re throwing a Super Bowl party, you’re in luck: Us Weekly has rounded up some delicious recipes for snacks and cocktails that’ll sure to be a hit at your shindig. From Andrew Zimmern‘s tater tots to a Bloody Maria that could also perk you up the next day, try out the below for some truly delicious treats.
Perhaps kick things off with a refreshing beverage that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (above) from Vanderpump Rules shared with Us:
Lemon Shandy
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2/3 cup of honey
- 3/4 cup Laird’s Straight Apple Brandy (or substitute)
- 1 cup chilled ginger beer (Bundaberg and Goslings are two of our favorites)
- 4 12 oz American Pilsners
- Candied lemon slices (see below recipe) and mint leaves for garnish
- Combine lemon juice and honey into a saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat and stir. Once you’ve created this new mixture, transfer to a bowl and let cool.
Combine the lemon and honey mixture, ginger beer and apple brandy, and transfer to an ice-filled punch bowl.
- Slowly add your beers to the bowl so as not to overflow with carbonation. The more beer you add, the less sweet the punch will be.
Garnish your bowl and/or glasses with candied round lemon slices.
Candy lemon slices:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup water
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2-3 lemons, sliced to 1/8-inch thickness
Instructions:
- In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat and add lemon slices in a single layer.
- Simmer over medium-low heat for 15 minutes uncovered, gently flipping once or twice.
- Transfer the lemon slices to a wire cooling rack or waxed paper and let cool.
Read on for more recipes that’ll score points with your pals! The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.