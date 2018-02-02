The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are ready to face off! Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest sporting event of the year, kicks off at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the game:

How to watch:

You can tune in to NBC for the game. Pre-game coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET. Streaming is also available on the NFL mobile app, the NBC app, NBCSports.com and NBC’s website. While you usually would need a login for online steaming, this year NBC.com will stream the game for free. Warning: the stream may be a few seconds behind the live game.

Who’s performing?

Fresh off her powerful Grammys performance, Pink will take the field at the start of the game to sing the National Anthem. Don’t be surprised if she’s wearing her green and white. The singer recently revealed her excitement on Twitter when she found out the Eagles would be in the big game.

Justin Timberlake will take the stage for the epic halftime show for the third time! His first was in 2001 when he performed during Super Bowl XXXV as part of “The Kings of Rock and Pop.” ’NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige all took the stage.

He partnered with NFL for a second time in 2004, preforming at the NRG Stadium in Houston and brining out Janet Jackson, Diddy, Kid Rock and Nelly (again). Of course the only thing fans remember from that was the “nipple gate” controversy that came out of it. (CBS was charged a $550,000 indecency fine!) During a press conference on Thursday, February 1, Timberlake told reporters he had no plans to bring out any special guests during this year’s performance.

