Selfie Kid From Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Performance Reveals Photo

The Super Bowl will be a night to remember for 13-year-old Ryan McKenna! The seventh-grader was looking down at his phone during Justin Timberlake’s performance when he saw the megastar walking toward him!

He quickly turned on the camera app and ran to the “Filthy” singer and took a selfie that everyone on Twitter was immediately talking about. (He actually snapped three pics!)

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna said in an interview with the Twin City Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”

“It’s been so crazy. I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane,” he added. “My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.”

McKenna attends Derby Academy in Hingham, Massachusetts. While he planned to head back home on Monday morning, he now is scheduled to appear on Good Morning America to talk about the experience.

His dad, John McKenna, was also in shock, shielding his son from reporters after the game. “We had the great opportunity to come see the Super Bowl,” he said. “Never in a million years did we think this would happen.”

Timberlake has not yet tweeted about McKenna, but chances, are they’ll be bonded for life!

