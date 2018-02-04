If you missed Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at the Sunday, February 4, Super Bowl, you’ll be crying rivers for days! The singer, 37, began his performance with “FILTHY,” a hit from his new album showing off his dance moves walking through the crowd underneath the field. He then led into 2002’s “Rock Your Body,” and his 2006 jam, “Sexy Back.” Next up, he took off his leather jacket to sing “My Love.”

He slowed it down a bit to sing a verse from “Cry Me a River,” before being joined by a full marching band for “Suit and Tie.” After they cleared, he sat down at the piano to start with a medley of his song “End of Time” mixed with Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” while a hologram of the late singer appeared behind him. The entire city on Minneapolis was lit up with purple lights.

Afterward, he transitioned in “Mirrors,” with hundreds of dancers and fans holding up mirrors in the sky, then quickly picked up the beat with his final song of the night “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

This is Timberlake’s third time performing at the halftime show. His first was in 2001 with N’Sync, as they were part of “The Kings of Rock and Pop” show, featuring Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly. He returned three years later to headline, bringing out Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy and Nelly.

Many fans thought he would bring out Jackson again, to follow up her famous wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 performance. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” the “Nasty” singer, 51, told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday, February 3. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Timberlake also explained to reporters at the pre-show press conference that he didn’t want special guests. “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. We talked about it a lot,” he told reporters on Thursday, February 1. “There’s a whole list — I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard. From ‘NSync to JAY[-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet [Jackson], but this year I’m just excited. My band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they’re my special guests and I’m excited this year to rock the stage. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Tell Us: What did you think of Timberlake’s halftime performance?

