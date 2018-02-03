No Nipplegate Part Two. Janet Jackson shut down rumors that she’s reuniting with Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 4.

“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” the “Nasty” singer, 51, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Jackson memorably performed with the former ‘NSync singer at the 2004 Super Bowl, where she suffered what is probably the most infamous wardrobe malfunction in history, when the “Filthy” singer ripped off part of Jackson’s bustier, revealing her right breast and bejeweled nipple as they sang his hit “Rock Your Body.”

Timberlake later apologized for the incident as he accepted a Grammy award, saying, “What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable and I apologize if you guys are offended.”

Speculation that he would reteam with Jackson began as soon as he confirmed he was headlining this year’s halftime show but Timberlake repeatedly denied the rumors.

In a press conference on Thursday, February 1, he briefly mentioned Jackson, saying, “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. We talked about it a lot. There’s a whole list — I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard. From ‘NSync to Jay [Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet, but this year I’m just excited — my band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they’re my special guests and I’m excited this year to rock the stage. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!