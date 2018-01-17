Justin Timberlake is ready for his big return to the Super Bowl stage. The “Filthy” crooner opened up in a new interview about planning his upcoming halftime show 13 years after he and Janet Jackson made headlines for a now-infamous wardrobe malfunction.

“Naturally, that’s something we talked about,” Timberlake, 36, told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peak. “To be honest, it wasn’t too much of a conversation. It’s just one of those things where you go, like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again!’”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last September that the 10-time Grammy winner was finalizing a deal to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minnesota, and he confirmed the news the following month. He previously performed at the NFL championship event with ’NSync in 2001 and then with Jackson, 51, in 2004. During the latter, Timberlake accidentally exposed the “All for You” songstress’ breast on stage, leading the FCC to implement a five-second broadcast delay during future live performances.

“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest,” Timberlake told Lowe while reflecting upon the controversial gig. “I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it.’”

Since then, the former boy bander says he and Jackson have made peace. “Absolutely,” he said. “And I don’t know that a lot of people know that. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Timberlake’s full interview airs on Beats 1 on Thursday, January 18, at 1 p.m. ET.

