Ariana Grande is honoring fiancé Pete Davidson’s late father, Scott Davidson — who was killed on 9/11 — with the help of some ink.

The “Side to Side” singer, 25, sported a new tattoo on her foot of the numbers “8418,” which is the badge number worn by the late New York City firefighter who died in 2001 during the Twin Tower attacks. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, has the same tribute to his father, sporting an 8418 tattoo on his left arm.

The lovebirds seem to making a lot of trips to the tattoo parlor. On June 2, Davidson got two tattoos in honor of the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer: a black bunny ears mask — inspired by the artwork from the singer’s Dangerous Woman album — behind his ear and Grande’s initials on his thumb. On June 18, Grande took to Instagram to show off her new “H2GKMO” (an acronym for “honest to God knock me out”) ink on her hand. Meanwhile, they are both rocking similar-looking cloud tattoos on their fingers.

John Mesa— the tattoo artist who recently covered up Davidson’s tattoo in honor of his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David — told The New York Post’s Page Six on June 23 that he warned Davidson about getting tattoos inspired by relationships, saying, “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Meanwhile, Grande and Davidson are taking their relationship to the next level in other ways. After Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the happy couple were engaged after a few weeks of dating, they moved into a $16 million condo in New York City. The pair have been spotted shopping for rugs for their sparsely furnished apartment, and on Saturday, June 30, Grande posted an Instagram video showing Davidson exclaiming, “[We’ve been here] three weeks and so have these boxes.” She captioned the clip, “Time to f—king organize.”

