Moving on up! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hit the town for a romantic dinner date after moving in together.

The Tuesday, June 19, outing comes one day after the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, 24, and the Saturday Night Live star, also 24, went furniture shopping at New York City’s Restoration Hardware. On Saturday, June 16, Grande revealed that the newly-minted couple had moved into a swanky condo in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The luxury pad is valued at $16 million and includes access to amenities including a 75-foot indoor pool lit by an impressive skylight, an IMAX theater seating 12, a juice bar, fitness facility, private spa, freestanding bathtubs and more. The first two sales back in 2017 were priced at more than $6 million for two-bedroom units.

After settling into the snazzy space, the couple held hands during a night out at Bobby Flay’s restaurant Gato in NYC on Tuesday. Grande sported a tube top and her signature long ponytail, while Davidson kept it casual in track pants and tennis shoes.

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pop star and the comedian were engaged after a whirlwind romance. “They are a perfect fit,” one insider exclusively told Us of the pair, who took the next step in their relationship mere weeks after they started seeing each other. “They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Although the pair kept their romance under wraps at the beginning, Grande previously revealed that she is done hiding.

“I been the f—k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s—t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in,” she tweeted on Monday, June 18. “so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

Davidson flaunted his fiancée’s jaw-dropping engagement ring via Instagram on Friday, June 15, writing that their love is “better” than anything he could have dreamed.

