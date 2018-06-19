Living their best life together! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were spotted in New York City for the first time since their engagement as they walked hand-in-hand, showing off the pop stars gorgeous new diamond ring.

The newly engaged couple looked lucky in love as they stepped out to furniture shop at NYC’s Restoration Hardware on Monday, June 18. Hours prior, Grande teased a snippet for a tune on her upcoming album, Sweetener, named after the Saturday Night Live star.

“That’s a v creative name,” a follower tweeted in response to the track, “Pete,” to which the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress replied, “I had other options but i liked this best.”

The former Victorious star previously teased the couple’s new digs on Saturday, June 16. “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” she captioned a hilarious photo of Spongebob Squarepants on her Instagram Story.

Two days later, Grande showcased their adventures in furnishing their new home as the comedian goofed off in a store. “Adults,” she captioned a pic of her beau lifting up his shirt.

And it wasn’t just the big move that kept the two busy over the weekend. Grande accompanied Davidson to New York’s Comedy Cellar where she supported him during his Friday, June 15, performance.

Comedian Sherrod Small documented the night in a sweet Instagram post that showed the lovebirds with fellow comedians and singer John Mayer.

“The Almost Newlyweds,” he captioned the picture. “Pete good move, she’s smart, funny and adorable. Congrats.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on June 11 that Grande and Davison were engaged. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” an insider exclusively told Us of the two, who began dating just weeks before. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

